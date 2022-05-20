TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — After 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, a slight risk for severe weather across the KFDX/KJTL viewing area exists.
According to Chief Meteorologist Michael Bohling, a few isolated thunderstorms could pop up, especially in the eastern portions of Texoma.
The following counties are at a slight risk for thunderstorms on Friday:
Texas Counties
- Eastern Archer County
- Clay County
- Jack County
- Montague County
- Wichita County
- Northeastern Young County
Oklahoma Counties
- Southeastern Comanche County
- Cotton County
- Jefferson County
- Stephens County
Bohling said there are some factors that will limit the severety of the storms.
The main concerns for Texoma include strong wind gusts and hail. The risk for a tornado is very low, but isn’t nonexistent.
These storms are expected to begin popping up some time after 5 p.m. on Friday. Our weather team will be monitoring the developing weather situation as we move into the evening hours.
As always, stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.