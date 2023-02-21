WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A brief round of severe weather could be impacting Texoma overnight on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, and Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The main line of storms is expected to arrive in Texoma sometime between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with a better chance for more severe weather in Texoma’s northeastern counties after daybreak.

The main concerns will be brief damaging wind gusts and some pockets of hail.

Skies clear back out following this line of storms as we head into the afternoon Wednesday, but there is some cold air on the way to Texoma.

A shallow but strong cold front will move into the viewing area on Thursday morning bringing temperatures back down to the low 60s on Thursday and then down to the mid-40s on Friday.

The good news is that temperatures will warm up quickly, reaching all the way back to the low 70s by the end of the weekend, however, rain chances also return throughout the weekend.

