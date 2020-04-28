Severe weather precautions during COVID-19

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) – Severe weather can strike at any time, so during the pandemic local officials and those who have experienced severe weather up close and personal want to make sure everyone is prepared if need be.

With all focus on COVID-19 during an uncertain time, the city of Wichita Falls Emergency Management Coordinator John Henderson reminds himself not to stay focused on one emergency situation too long.

“We’ve got COVID-19 which is on everybody’s minds, we’re all focused on that but in the same token, I have to try and stay focused on severe weather and try to always hope the citizens are thinking about that too,” Henderson said.

Both Henderson and storm chaser Kyle Guthrie emphasized how important it is to stay alert from different sources, because you don’t want to wait until it’s too late.

“They can go severe real quick, pop a tornado really quick, you want to be prepared especially with your local meteorologist and just tune into those guys,” Guthrie said. “Have more than one weather source, that’s for sure to get alerts, as well as have those bags ready.”

Food, water, a flashlight, radio, shoes. Those are things everyone should already have in their kit.

“You should always have a bag ready to go, essential stuff in there, disaster supplies, change of clothes, extra money, eyeglasses, all that kind of stuff,” Wichita County Emergency Management Coordinator Lee Bourgoin said.

Henderson also implores folks to really think of other necessities like prescriptions, social security cards and birth certificates.

“A lot of times you have to think outside of the box, what fits your family best, it’s not always a can spam and a bottle of water, which we know lasts forever it seems like, but what can you not do without?” Henderson said.

Henderson also suggests you keep a emergency kit in your car along with keeping one at home.

Making sure you have everything you need when you need to make a split decision.