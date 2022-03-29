TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — When it comes to weather pictures we rely heavily on our viewers.

You live in the areas where weather happens and you are often on the scene of weather events long before our news crews can get there.

However, taking weather photos can be both a challenge and a risk. To help you get the best weather shots without risking your personal safety, we turn to KFDX creative services photographer Barry Levy, a professional videographer and expert still photographer.

“My first suggestion would be safe. Don’t take a chance on your safety or the safety of someone else just to get some still shots or video of a storm. It’s not worth it. It’s even seasoned storm chasers can get themselves into trouble, so always be safe. Don’t put yourself in a bad situation,” Barry said.

Barry suggests learning a little weather science so you can keep ahead of the storm as well. Now that we have safety out of the way, what’s the best way to shoot those award-winning storm pictures and videos?

“If you are going to be out in the elements and you’re going to be shooting stills or video, generally you have two options: Your phone, which most people tend to use these days, or a DSLR is a good option if you aren’t using your phone. Most people tend to shoot vertically. That’s not really what is useful to media. Whether it’s social media, print publications, television, what we prefer is go horizontal. You’ll get more in the shot and you can follow it pretty smooth. Whether you’re moving up, down, left, right, doesn’t matter. You can follow it pretty smoothly, and it will just assist the people who may be able to use whatever you’re shooting,” Barry said.

Now that you know what camera to use, how do you make sure your weather photos and video have that professional look?

Barry says a small investment on your part can pay big dividends for most viewers shooting weather events.

“If you are going to be out in the elements videotaping or shooting stills, one of the best tools you can get is a tripod or a monopod. It’ll save you from getting very tired arms if you’re out doing this for a lengthy period of time. But also, you’re probably going to be in windy situation. If you’re not touching this camera, it’s not going to move and you can follow the action. Pretty, pretty smoothly. Rather than getting buffeted by the wind and getting a shaky shot. This will also allow you if you have your cell phone camera on either one of these devices, the tripod or monopod. And it’s raining. You can have one hand handy to hold your umbrella. And the other one to operate the camera, so get a tripod or a monopod,” Barry said.

And finally, don’t get so caught up in the moment that you forget to focus on the main event.

“While you’re out, videotaping or shooting stills composition is still very important. Somebody should focus on if you have a centrally focused item such as a tornado or a big storm coming through shooting horizontally. Focus on that subject first. Get some good footage of that. Get a good still of that. And then you can concentrate on possibly getting a medium shot and a tight shot. Those are the three things that we would look for if we needed to edit video or look. If you were shooting storm damage after a storm. If there’s a damaged car, get a shot of the car. Get a wide shot. Get a tighter shot of the damage. Same thing. If there’s a damaged home, get a nice wide shot, a medium shot and a tight shot, whether it’s video or stills. And that’ll help you know the people that may be using this later as you’re able to get it to them,” Barry said.

Great advice from Barry Levy on our creative services staff.

We look forward to seeing your latest weather photos.

Don’t forget to download the Sky Team 3 weather app and enter our weather photography contest.

Click here for the Apple Store.

Click here for the Google Play Store.