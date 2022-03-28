TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Spring is severe weather season in Texoma, and another round of thunderstorms is expected to impact the KFDX viewing area Tuesday night.
The latest forecast models call for scattered showers beginning in the area around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Those showers are expected to develop into thunderstorms as the evening progresses, with the heaviest storms expected around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
There is a possibility of those storms becoming severe, with most of Texoma seeing about a 15% chance of thunderstorms capable of producing hail and about a 5% chance of thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes.
The possibility for hail and tornadoes is notably lower in our western counties, however, severe thunderstorms capable of producing hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out at this time.
The expected tornadic threat is similar to that of the storm system that came through Texoma on Monday, March 21, which saw tornadoes impact both Montague and Jack Counties.
The storms are expected to move out of the area by 4 or 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30.
As this weather event draws closer, forecast models will have a clearer prediction on when these storms will begin and be at their strongest in Texoma.
In the event the National Weather Service issues a weather watch or warning in Texoma, here’s what each one means and how they are different:
- Significant Weather Advisory — Issued for strong thunderstorms that are below severe levels, but still may have some adverse impacts. Usually issued for the threat of wind gusts of 40-58 mph or hail up to 1 inch in diameter.
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch — Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms over a larger-scale region. Tornadoes are not expected in such situations, but isolated tornado development cannot be ruled out.
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning — Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a thunderstorm is producing, or about to produce, wind gusts of 58 mph or greater, structural wind damage, and/or hail 1 inch in diameter or greater.
- Tornado Watch — Issued when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes over a larger-scale region.
- Tornado Warning — Issued when there is evidence based on radar or a reliable spotter report that a tornado is imminent or occurring.
As always, stick with Your Local Weather Authority for the latest developments as potentially severe weather makes its way into Texoma.