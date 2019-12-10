Sewell Toyota now Toyota of Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — AutoInc is excited to welcome Toyota of Wichita Falls to its family. Formerly Sewell Toyota, the dealership was acquired by AutoInc on December 6.

“We are excited to be in Wichita Falls,” Daniel Bradley, AutoInc Partner, said. “We are a family-owned business and share common values with Wichita Falls. We all know those values are at the core of what makes Texas a great place to live, work and raise a family.”

AutoInc also owns auto dealerships in Amarillo, Plainview, Lubbock, Midland, Odessa, Abilene, and San Angelo.

“It’s a great store and we’re looking forward to getting to know the current employees and working closely with the local community,” Bradley added.

The dealership will focus on customer service while looking for ways to give back to the local community. “It’s critical that we take care of our customers. They will always come first,” Bradley said. AutoInc also believes in giving back to the local community. “All of our communities have been good to us and it’s important that we give back,” Bradley said.

“We’re excited, with the ownership change comes a new attitude and all we ask is that people will let us earn their business. If they give us the chance, I know they’ll be happy customers,” Bradley added.