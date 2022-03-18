WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As a part of the 2021 Sewer Budget Utility Improvement Project Phase 2, construction work will be taking place on Brook Avenue between Ardath Avenue and Kell East Frontage Road.

The construction began Wednesday, March 16, and will take about six weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic will remain open through the construction site, and the work will be carried out in one-block sections at a time.

Northbound traffic will be detoured around the construction using adjacent streets.

Be sure to use caution and drive slowly when traveling in this area.