WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Wichita Falls Utilities Department will conduct a scheduled rehabilitation of the city sewer lines within its wastewater collection system next week.

The sewer rehab work will be performed in the 1200 block of Seventh Street, west of 7th and Burnett, and will require scheduled closure and detour. Both west and eastbound traffic on 7th street will be affected.

The scheduled closure and detour will begin at 8:30 Monday morning.

During this time, residents are asked to be careful while traveling to help protect themselves and city workers while the street repairs are being done.