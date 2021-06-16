Sewer project underway at Memorial Auditorium

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Work is now underway on the Memorial Auditorium sewer project.

Construction began this morning and is expected to last about two weeks while a new sewer line, manholes, and junction box are installed. Because of this both lanes of 6th Street from Broad to around 300 feet East will be closed to traffic.

City officials ask that you be mindful of the detour signs and construction crews working in the area.

“The main sewer line is within the street of 6th Street, so in order to expose the line and tap into it, we do have to go ahead and dig up the street area that line is having to be tapped into so we’ll have to complete that and repair the street after it,” Wichita Falls Deputy Director of Public Works Teresa Rose said.

Rose says that the project isn’t expected to last longer than two weeks nd that normal traffic will resume as soon as workers complete the initial stages of the project.