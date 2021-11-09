Sex offender on Texas 10 Most Wanted list captured in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A sex offender on the Texas 10 Most Wanted is back behind bars after being arrested on November 1 in Wichita Falls.

Billy Ray Dake, 47, of Harleton, Texas, is currently being held at the Wichita County Jail without bond on a warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for violating his parole, as well as a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender out of Harrison County.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Dan Buesing, Dake had been wanted by authorities since May 17 for a parole violation.

Another warrant was issued by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office on August 27 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Sgt. Buesing said Dake was captured on November 1, 2021, in Wichita Falls by DPS Special Agents, Wichita Falls police and Holliday police after he was located by authorities working off investigative information.

Dake was captured on the same day he was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders list.

Dake was convicted in 1992 of aggravated sexual assault of a child following an incident involving a 5-year-old boy and sentenced to 12 years confinement.

Then in 2011, Dake was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to five more years.

Dake was again sentenced to jail time after being convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in 2018, but was released on parole in November 2019.