WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A convicted sex offender sentenced to probation in 2021 for attempting to solicit sex from a police officer posing as a minor is now headed to prison after he violated his probation in multiple ways.

Gregory Deshawn Mayo, 31, of Electra, was sentenced to two years inside a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for online solicitation of a minor, a charge stemming from 2017.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023, Mayo appeared in the 89th District Court for a hearing on a motion to revoke his probation, filed by Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie in February 2023. Judge Charles Barnard granted that motion Thursday morning.

The motion to revoke Mayo’s probation lists multiple infractions committed by Mayo, several of which he admitted to.

According to the motion to revoke, Mayo failed to pay over $600 in court fees, attorney fees, and supervision fees. He also failed to pay for the Court-ordered Sex Offender Treatment program, owing a balance of over $1,800.

Mayo’s probation required him to remain in Wichita County unless given authorization from the court to leave the county, however, Mayo admitted to traveling back and forth to Vernon.

According to the motion, Mayo also admitted to unreported contacts with minors on occassions in his home on or around October 31, 2022. He also admitted to driving through a school safety zone even though his probation required him not to be within 1000 feet of a school.

The motion also said Mayo admitted on or around October 31, 2022, to patronizing an adult video store despite being forbidden from doing so in his probation. He also admitted to accessing pornography on his cell phone, even though his probation both forbade him from accessing technology that has the ability to connect to the internet.

The charge of soliciting a minor stems from a sting operation led by the Texas Department of Public Safety targeting child sexual predators, during which 10 men were arrested for sex crimes involving minors in October 2017.

The affidavit on Mayo’s charge said he attempted to solicit sex from an individual he believed was under 17 years old when in reality, it was a police officer posing as a minor.

Mayo was also facing a charge of failing to meet registration requirements after not disclosing his Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok accounts to law enforcement as he is required to do in order to comply with the Texas Sex Offender Registration Requirements.

Mayo has been held without bond in the Wichita County Jail since February 2023.