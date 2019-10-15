Social media meet up leads to assault arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Missouri man is charged with sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy and harassment of an officer trying to question him about the case.

Robert cummings, 22, was arrested Saturday at Kiwanis Park after police say he gave a false name and age while they were investigating a runaway and possible sexual assault.

Officers said they questioned the 14-year-old and he said cummings had come to Wichita Falls from Springfield, Missouri after they met on social media.

He said he was staying in a building on Barnett Road when cummings sexually assaulted him.

Detectives said during questioning cummings became angry and cursed at a detective and then spit on him.

