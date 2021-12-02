Sexual assault charges dismissed due to question of victim’s truthfulness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child have been dismissed against a Wichita Falls man after the district attorney’s office determined the alleged victim’s truthfulness was in question.

Thomas Felder was accused of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy in 2018.

In a hearing in 78th District Court, Judge Meredith Kennedy approved the motion from the district attorney to dismiss the charges.

The charge was filed after the boy told his father he had been assaulted.

The district attorney’s office said they found information that the boy’s truthfulness was in question and interviewed people with knowledge of the boy’s character, and, without any physical evidence to corroborate the allegation, the case could not be proved in court.