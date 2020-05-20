Sexual assault suspect arrested after he returns to motel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36-year-old Holliday man is jailed on a $50,000 bond for the alleged sexual assault of a roommate at a Wichita Falls motel Tuesday.

Jeffery Clontz was arrested after officers said he returned to the motel on Central Freeway several hours after the assault.

The victim told police she was in a room with two roommates and when one left, Clontz told her he was going to sexually assault her.

She said he ripped off her lower clothing and she fought back and he threw her to the floor, resulting in injuries to her arms and a dislocated shoulder.

She said the other roommate returned to the room and Clontz left.

Police returned about two hours later when they were told Clontz had returned and was banging on the door trying to get in.

Officers were able to locate Clontz and arrest him without incident.