SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Summer is approaching, and temperatures are getting hotter and hotter. For pet owners, this means making sure your animals are safe, an issue that is raising concerns at Seymour’s city-owned animal shelter.

“I think the state law reads that anything over 80-90 degrees for three consecutive days is not healthy for an animal,” Debora Sizemore, owner of Happy Tails, said.

Seymour’s dog pound is struggling to beat the heat, with no central air to keep the dogs safe.

“This is my pound – as you can tell ’cause it’s still early, and I’ve had the fan going, it’s 70 degrees,” Seymour Animal Control employee Samantha Hamilton said. “Even though they’ve insulated the outside, the other day when it was 109 degrees, it was 100 degrees in here.”

With the help of Sizemore, Samantha Hamilton is the only person in primary care for the animals. Although the extreme heat has taken a toll on her physical health, helping these dogs is her passion.

“My passion is these animals, and I do my best to find homes for them,” Hamilton said. “Impound facilities usually keep them if they belong to somebody: 10 days. If they don’t: seven, and then you’re supposed to put them down.”

Being in these temperatures has taken a toll on some of these animals as well.

“I noticed when they first came in the German shepherds were full of life, and now they lay around a lot because they’re so hot because their body temperature – their body temperature is hotter than humans,” Sizemore said.

Hamilton has purchased, fans, misters and swimming pools to keep the dogs cool, but she said it’s been a challenge.

“So what I’ve done, on that fan I have misters hooked up to it, but everything in here gets wet,” Hamilton said. “I have a mister running to the outside pens, but everything gets wet, so the dogs get wet and cold, which will make them sick.”

Sizemore offered a couple of tips to make sure your furry friend stays safe.

“Please try to keep them in – keep them where they’re not contained inside a metal building or dog house, let the air be able to fluctuate around them, keep misters on them and keep plenty of water,” said Sizemore.

We contacted the city about plans to help with cooling the facility, but we couldn’t reach anyone for comment.

If you’re interested in adopting one of these six cuties, they’ll be at PetSmart, Saturday, May 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in volunteering or donating to help the dogs, click here.