Seymour health officials to hold appointment-based mass vaccine clinic Saturday, Jan. 23

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Seymour Hospital has received an allotment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and has made plans for distribution to those eligible.

The appointment-based mass vaccination clinic is Saturday, Jan. 23 and a time will be given once patients have scheduled an appointment.

To schedule an appointment, patients must be either over the age of 65 or between 16 years-old and 65-years old with a high risk medical condition.

In order to be considered for the clinic, you are asked to call 940-889-3133 between 8:15 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Thurs., Jan. 21 and Fri., Jan. 22.

Once patients call for an appointment, they’ll be given a time to come get their shot.

The clinic will be at Cliff Styles Building located at 1205 Archer Road.

Officials ask people to NOT call Seymour Hospital or Seymour Rural Health Clinic to schedule an appointment.