Seymour ISD cautious as class begins in county with less than 20 COVID-19 cases

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Seymour Independent School District sits in Baylor County where there is less than 20 COVID-19 cases. At Seymour ISD, precautions are still very much in place as school and health officials work to ensure those low numbers, stay low.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order only requires masks in public places in Texas counties with 20 or more cases.

Across the Baylor County line, there’s virtually no signs of the coronavirus, but Seymour ISD isn’t taking any chances.

“We know that that can change at the drop of a hat, we’ve taken some precautionary measures, in particular with our extracurricular activities,” Seymour ISD Superintendent John Anderson said.

The district is taking most of the same measures you might see in a school district with hundreds of county-wide cases.

One difference is that Seymour is going by University Interscholastic League guidance when it comes to masks, therefore only those in extracurricular activities have to wear them at school.

“We wanted to do everything that we possibly could to keep those programs moving forward and that’s every program,” Anderson said.

“They’re buying in, they’re doing exactly what we’ve asked of them,” Seymour High School Principal Adam Arredondo said.

Seymour ISD officials said students have been good about wearing the masks and practicing distancing because of leadership that has instilled the safe practices in them.

“Our coaches and teachers and band directors have done an outstanding job of promoting this during the summer,” Anderson said. “Where the first day of school it was not a big deal.”

Right across the street from the football stadium is the hospital.

“You can always get a lot of pushback from the younger population, but ours has been pretty good,” Seymour Hospital Family Medicine Physician Adam Hertel, M.D. said.

Hertel added that there’s a couple things the low case count could be attributed to.

“I think a lot of it has to do with us being relatively isolated, the patients that have had it have been very good about social distancing and very good about quarantining themselves,” Hertel said.

The district worked and is still working to stay ahead of the possibility of an increase in cases.

“We have talked about COVID[-19] and how we’re going to attack that since March basically since we’ve been out,” Arredondo said. “Much like everything else it kind of changes on the fly but we put in a lot of hours this summer.”

“I’m sure at some point in time we’re going to be dealing with a COVID [-19] case in our school system and we’re just going to deal with it when it happens,” Anderson said.

Knowing the possibility is the driving force behind the district and the city’s vigilance.

With less than 600 students in all of Seymour ISD, Anderson said about 15% are taking classes virtually, four of those being high schoolers.

Anderson added if the county sees 20 cases, they will automatically require masks for everyone in the district.

Click here to read the districts plan for if a student tests positive for COVID-19.