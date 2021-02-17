Seymour officials issue boil water order

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL)— Due to a break in the main water line, the reduced pressure in the water distribution system, and resulting water outage, Seymour city officials have issued a boil water notice.

All residents are being advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc).

Residents with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and city officials are also advising that all everyone follow these directions.

To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.

Officials said residents can purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.

