Seymour PD: fundraiser scam alert

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL)— The Seymour Police Department is warning the public of a fundraiser scam and they’re advising them not to send money.

Officials said someone that isn’t an employer of the police department is sending out letters and leaving messages for residents stating that they’re with the Seymour Police Department and are asking for donations.

Officials said the police department is not hosting a fundraiser and this is a scam.

Officials are advising residents not to send money or share any personal information.