UPDATE: May 18, 2020 3:51 p.m.

According to the Seymour Police Department Facebook page Farmer has been found safe and is with his family.

BAYLOR (KFDX/KJTL) — According to a Facebook post from The Seymour Police Department, a family is looking for one of its members.

The family of James Farmer is concerned that he never made it to Carrollton Sunday night.

Farmer was in a Penske Truck headed from Lubbock to Carrollton on Hwy. 114.

If you have any information please call us at 940-889-8888.