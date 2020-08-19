Seymour resident to host town hall about city electrical rates

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Seymour resident will be hosting a town hall meeting to discuss city electrical rates and he is asking that each household in Seymour, as well as all business owners, attend.

Sommer Portwood is hosting the town hall and has invited representatives from the Tri-County Electric Cooperative to attend the meeting and they have accepted the invitation and will be in attendance.

The event will be held at the Ice House Event venue on August 27, 2020 beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Portwood posted on social media “I can not stress enough that community attendance is crucial in order to make our voices heard. Many of you have voiced your opinions and concerns on social media and via the local news stations, but if you truly want to try and change our current electrical rate situation we all need to come together as one. Seymour is a great place to call home! Let’s meet and try to figure out a solution that works for all of our citizens and businesses.”