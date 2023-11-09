Much of the information in this story was provided as part of a release from Gov. Abbott’s Office.

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — A Seymour woman has been appointed to the Texas Health Services Authority (THSA) Board Of Directors by Governor Greg Abbott.

The THSA is responsible for coordinating and facilitating the exchange of electronic health information through a state-level exchange and security certification and supporting programs.

On, Wednesday, November 8, Gov. Abbott appointed 14 people to the THSA Board of Directors for terms that will expire on June 15, 2025.

Kourtney Kouns of Seymour is the regulatory and quality program coordinator for application services at United Regional Health Care System.

She has over 18 years of experience as a critical care nurse, nursing informatics coordinator, director of nursing and clinical informatics analyst for various applications such as Meditech, Allscripts, Cerner, and Epic.

She is an administrative council member for First Methodist Church of Seymour and former member of the Health Information Management Systems Society and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

She is also a certified agile scrum master, earned a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification and holds many Epic Systems application certifications.

Kouns received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and a Master of Science in Healthcare Informatics from the University of Colorado Denver College of Nursing.