SFE Comedy presents stand-up COVID-19 comedy show Saturday night

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — SFE Comedy presents “Stand Up to COVID-19 Comedy Show” Saturday, April 3, at 9:30 p.m. at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

The show, held as a tribute to first responders, is hosted by Angelia Walker and features Repo Lakey, Midnite, Akelah Tha B, Donny Soundz and John Brown.

Entry for the show is restricted to people 18 and older.

Regular tickets cost $12. VIP tickets cost $15. Tickets can be purchased over the phone, in person at the Texoma Community Box Office and at the door.

Text 940-642-1131 for VIP tickets.

The doors open at 9 p.m. The show will end at 11:30 p.m.