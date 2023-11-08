WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For breakfast did you drink skim milk? And then puke?

Those are two of the many phrases coined by Shakespeare.

“Our main purpose is to go to high schools in rural areas that don’t get exposed to much theater,” Texas Shakespeare Festival actress and tour manager Chesney Jones said.

As East Texas’ only professional theatre from Kilgore College makes a stop through Texoma.

Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture Executive Director Ann Arnold-Ogden knows this opportunity is special and could be the only time kids see professional theatre.

“They’re going across the state, across the United States, [a] couple of states. And so for them to stop here and us to have the opportunity to engage with these performers and see these professional actors, it’s truly an experience for sure,” Arnold-Ogden said.

For Jones, acting has been a passion since high school, and hopes to educate kids to show them it’s more than just acting.

“It’s just really cool to bring something that they haven’t seen before to them,” Jones said. “And, it might change their lives because I know that my life changed after a director spoke to me about coming to college for theater.”

As they took to the stage, students laughed so hard they were in stitches during the performance.

“All of his plays have great uses of the language and the actions between to discuss topics that need to be discussed,” Jones continued. “We’re a Shakespeare company and Shakespeare is awesome — that’s why we use them.”

The group continues through Texoma, teaching students through theatre and Shakespeare.

The roadshow will conclude on Friday at Backdoor Theatre beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are limited, so click here to get yours before they are sold out.