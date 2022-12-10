WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For the past four years, Soups and Socks has been providing food and travel bags for the homeless. But this year, the group is missing one person: Shatanya Clarke.

“This is literally started as me and Shatanya wanted to make this a birthday, do something for our birthday. Of course, we always take, take, take, receive on our birthday. you know that’s the normal thing to do on our birthday, it’s your day. But, one thing we always got to do for our birthdays is we got to try to give back,” Soups and Socks organizer Brandon Cooper said.

Give back with bowls of soup, grilled cheese and basic necessities. A cause that meant so much to Shatanya

“Very different, not having Shatanya. We miss her a great deal, but her heart is here. All the giving that she gave when she was here with us has kind of transferred into all of our hearts,” Wichita Falls Faith Mission, Steve Sparks.

KFDX crew, friends and family showed up to volunteer.

In a recent Wichita Falls City Council meeting, Mayor Stephen Santellana proclaimed December 10th as Soups and Socks Day.

“For someone to carry on her legacy, for KFDX to get all their partners in here and reaching out to mayors, reaching out to other people and being able to serve, it means a lot. That proclamation to me, when they asked if I could read that I said absolutely cause I know today, very, very special day for all of her partners that worked with her,” Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana said.

“To have your own day is mind-blowing. I wish I could have a Coop D day, we don’t even have a KFDX day. We don’t even have a Wichita Falls day. But we have a Soups and Socks Day. That’s big enough for me and I’m sure she would be proud of that,” Cooper said.

With blankets, socks, soap, mouthwash, Brandon said a hundred bags were filled with extra necessities left over.

“This wouldn’t have happened if it was just me and the team. Shoutout to the community for coming through and blessing us with all of this stuff. That’s what you’re supposed to do. When someone blesses you, you’re supposed to bless somebody else,” Cooper said.

Blessing those in the community one bowl and one pair of socks at a time