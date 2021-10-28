“She was a great mom, daughter, sister”: Mother of woman killed in Fort Worth speaks up after suspect arrested

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 54-year-old Irving man is in the Tarrant County Jail as of Thursday, charged with the murder of a Wichita Falls mother.

According to family members, Stanley Frank Szeliga is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Abigail Saldaña.

Saldaña’s mother said her daughter knew she was being followed, and she believes it’s thanks to Saldaña’s smarts and bravery they arrested a suspect so quickly.

Since we aired an interview with the victim’s mother on KFDX-3, the family has expressed some safety concerns. Out of respect for them, we have agreed to not report her name.

“She was brave. She was very independent,” Saldaña’s mother said. “She was a great mom, daughter, sister.”

Those are just some of the words Abigail Saldaña’s mother uses to describe her.

The 22-year-old was shot and killed in her car in Fort Worth on Tuesday night.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after Saldaña posted on her Instagram about finding a tracker device attached underneath her car.

“Thanks to Abby taking pictures of the license plate when she figured out that she was being followed, and we got on, and I pulled the license plate, pulled the name, pulled everything that I needed to,” Saldaña’s mother said.

On Tuesday night, Fort Worth police were dispatched to a major accident. They found Saldaña shot in her vehicle that had left the roadway and came to a rest in a grassy median just off Highway 183.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified by family members.

Saldaña’s mother said she was a loving daughter and mother who did not deserve this.

“She was a good hearted person, hard worker. Had no fear,” her mother said. “And she outsmarted him because she took pictures. She knew.”

As the investigation continues, Saldaña’s family said they’ll slowly move forward.

“Hurt. Very hurt, confused. I pick up my broken pieces day by day,” Saldaña’s mother said. “That’s all I can do.”

A hurt and confused family is slowly coming to grips with the death of her daughter.

Funeral services are pending.

The family has asked that donations be made in Abigail’s honor to CASA of Red River.