“She wasn’t going to play that music today”, man arrested for assault

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bond is set at $10,000 for a Wichita Falls man with a lengthy criminal history accused of throwing a chair at a woman while she was listening to gospel music.

Antwain Adams was arrested Monday night, December 21, 2020, at the Lincoln Heights Apartments.

According to Adams’ arrest affidavit, the altercation started when Adams was arguing with the victim inside of an apartment about her adult daughter.

Police said the victim was playing gospel music and washing dishes when Adams reportedly took her phone and told her “she wasn’t going to play that music today”.

The arrest affidavits stated Adams threw the victims phone and continued yelling at her while she was washing dishes.

According to the victim, when she was washing a knife, Adams was standing behind her holding one of the kitchen chairs in his right hand saying, “We gonna fight today.”

The victim said that’s when she grabbed the skillet from the stove to wash it, and Adams approached her with the chair still in his hand.

Police said as the victim turned to look at Adams, he swung the chair toward the victim’s head.

The woman said she attempted to block the chair with her left hand, but the chair struck both her hand and head, busting her knuckle open.

The victim said she then ran from the apartment to a neighbor to call 911.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing the victim’s left hand bleeding from the middle knuckle and that her head appeared to be starting the bruise.

According to court documents, in 2020 alone, Adams was either arrested or listed as a suspect in two additional incidents of family violence.

In 2016, Adams was named an accomplice in multiple beef jerky heists where more than $200 worth of beef jerky were stolen from the Stripes on Callfield Road.