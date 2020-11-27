Shots fired outside of popular bar downtown, police looking for suspects

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police are searching for suspects who reportedly fired shots in front of The Broken Tap early Friday morning.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. and the call started when there was a disturbance inside the bar, according to Wichita Falls Sergeant Van Dotson. Shortly after that people inside the bar heard gunshots outside the bar.

When officers arrived on scene they found seven shell casings in front of the bar. Authorities had reports of a suspect vehicle, but after further investigation, it was determined to be unrelated.

Early reports stated there was potentially two people involved.

No one was hurt and there was no damage to nearby property, said Sgt. Van Dotson.

This is a developing story, stay with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more.