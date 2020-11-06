Shelley Luther makes campaign stop in Wichita Falls, speaks at Tea Party meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — While election season slowly comes to a close, there’s still one race in Texas we won’t know results for until late December.

Shelley Luther is up against current House District 68 Representative Drew Springer for Texas Senate in District 30.

Luther gained national attention when she was jailed after opening her Dallas salon amid COVID-19 restrictions.

She visited Wichita Falls on Nov. 5, addressing voters at a Tea Party meeting.

The former teacher wants Wichita County residents to know she’s not a politician.

“What I say I mean, and when I look people in the eye, I tell the truth and I expect that back,” Luther said. “I want to go down to Austin and fight for that. I don’t want to play dirty. I don’t want there to be any games.”

Governor Greg Abbott called a special election for this seat after the Texas GOP picked current Senator Pat Fallon for a spot in Congress. Fallon won that seat this week.

The runoff election for District 30 is Dec. 19. Early voting begins Dec. 9.