Shelter in place order issued for all of Young County

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL)- Young County officials have issued a shelter in place order for all of Young County that will go into effect on Wednesday, April 1, at 12 a.m. and remain in effect though Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 12 a.m.

This order for Young County that was signed by Young County Judge John Bullock, follows behind the shelter in place order for the city of Graham that was enforced on Monday.

According to the order residents are only to leave their homes for essentials, emergencies, or to perform essential tasks for essential businesses, services, and activities as stated in the amended declaration.

Click the photo below to read the full shelter in place ordinance for all of Young County.