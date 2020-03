LAWTON (KFDX/KJTL) — Lawton Mayor Stan Booker announced Tuesday in a Facebook Live stream that he is issuing a shelter in place order for the city of Lawton, beginning at noon on Wednesday, April 1.

The order comes after Comanche County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 more than doubled since Friday, March 27.

Included in the order is a city-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning, except for essential workers and emergencies.

Read the full transcript of the speech below: