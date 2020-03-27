Shelter in place ordered for Wichita Falls

1  of  6
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls City Council voted unanimously to issue a shelter in place order for Wichita Falls in an effort to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

City council members met in a special session Friday morning, where they voted to issue the order starting March 27 at 11:59 p.m. through April 8 at 1 p.m.

Citizens must stay at home for all but essential work and shopping in an attempt to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the order states.

Effective at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 27, you are asked to stay at home unless going to essential businesses or to work if your employer is designated as essential.

Mayor Stephen Santellana and the Wichita Falls City Council have the following listed as essential institutions:

