WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The men and women with the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base are being led by a new man.

That is after a change of command ceremony was held early Friday morning at the base. Col. Robert Haas relinquished his command after being at Sheppard since June 2020.

After 26 years in the Air Force, he now has plans to retire.

Taking over is Col. Brad Orgeron who said he hopes to build on the impact Col. Haas had at Sheppard.

“This is a very well run program,” said Col. Orgeron. “We’ll make some changes just to make improvements along the way but I look forward to getting feedback from the leaders who are here on the ground working through the program and we’ll make incremental changes over the next couple of years.”

Col. Haas says he’s actually tried to get out of the Air Force five different times but he’s just enjoyed serving. This time he thinks he’ll stay retired.