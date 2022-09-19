COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Sheppard airman has been identified as the victim of a drowning at Lake Lawtonka.

Sheppard Air Force Base officials have confirmed that 21-year-old Jarris Willingham was the victim.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, Lawton police responded to Lawtonka about reports of a possible drowning. Police say witnesses say they saw Willingham fall into the water and had not emerged from the water.

The LPD dive team was called and pulled Willingham’s body out Sunday, Sept. 18, around 11:30 a.m. Police say at the time, Willingham was not wearing a life vest.

The Lawton Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

Sheppard Air Force Base decline to comment any further on the incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we learn more