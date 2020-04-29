Sheppard AFB announces ‘Operation Spirit Over Texoma’ flyover mission

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Installation and 82nd Training Wing Commander Col. Kenyon K. Bell and Col. Russell D. Driggers, 80th Flying Training Wing Commander, will team up for a mission of gratitude called “Operation Spirit Over Texoma”.

In an expression of thanks to the COVID-19 front line responders and mission essential personnel, beginning May 1 at 4 p.m., a few 80th Flying Training Wing aircraft will be on a one hour trip around the region.

Please find the tentative, approximate flight plan below:

4:00-4:10 Take-off from Sheppard AFB

4:10-4:20 Lawton

4:18-4:28 Frederick

4:26-4:36 Electra

4:29-4:39 Iowa Park

4:32-4:42 Burkburnett

4:35-4:45 Wichita Falls & Sheppard AFB

Make sure you keep an eye toward the skies during these times to see the flyover gratitude mission in your area.

Post your pictures and videos of the flyover mission with the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #SpiritOverTexoma.

Officials with Sheppard AFB want to remind those wishing to view the flyover to continue to adhere to CDC and local social distancing guidelines.