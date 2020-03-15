Sheppard AFB enforces “no exchange” ID check at gate to combat coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Sheppard Air Force Base officials are implementing changes at the gate to protect Security Airmen and visitors during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sheppard AFB officials said they’re creating a “no exchange” ID check which means that visitors will show the sentry on the back of their ID’s instead of handing their ID’s over to the Defender. The Defender will then scan the ID before providing instructions to proceed or not.

Officials said this procedure may cause some slowdowns, and encourages everyone to be patient.

Officials said this ‘no exchange’ procedure eliminates one more method of transferring a virus, and the safety of all people is a priority.

