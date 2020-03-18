Sheppard AFB holds virtual town meeting regarding travel, fight against COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Tuesday, Sheppard Air Force Base held a virtual town hall meeting regarding travel and the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials with Sheppard Air Force Base explained the following changes and policies during the town hall meeting:

Official travel that is not mission essential will stop. This includes permanent change of station and temporary duty travel for military members, federal civilian employees and family members. (Official travel is when the government is funding the travel, for clarity).

For military members, all leave is limited to the local area. For Sheppard, that is defined as 60 miles from the base. While the formal policy doesn’t apply to federal civilians or military family members, we are strongly encouraging them to observe the same travel limits as we try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Our core technical and flying training missions are considered mission essential and will continue. This means Airmen will continue arriving from basic military training, and upon graduation will move to their first duty station. Pilot training will also continue.

Some employees for whom telework is a viable option will use this capability as much as possible.

Officials said the base is not closed, and they’re asking everyone to limit travel and take the necessary steps to limit large groups and continue observing good hygiene and hand washing practices.

To view the full virtual town hall meeting click here.