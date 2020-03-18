1  of  2
Breaking News
First case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Wichita County Kiowa Casino and Hotel to close temporarily amid COVID-19 (coronavirus) concerns
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Boots and Heels for Hot Meals Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Hospice of Wichita Falls LEPC Meeting March Movie Madness Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy River Bend Nature Center THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner THE Kitchen - Community Champions Day The Museum of North Texas History Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

Sheppard AFB holds virtual town meeting regarding travel, fight against COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— On Tuesday, Sheppard Air Force Base held a virtual town hall meeting regarding travel and the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Officials with Sheppard Air Force Base explained the following changes and policies during the town hall meeting:

  • Official travel that is not mission essential will stop. This includes permanent change of station and temporary duty travel for military members, federal civilian employees and family members. (Official travel is when the government is funding the travel, for clarity).
  • For military members, all leave is limited to the local area. For Sheppard, that is defined as 60 miles from the base. While the formal policy doesn’t apply to federal civilians or military family members, we are strongly encouraging them to observe the same travel limits as we try to slow the spread of COVID-19.
  • Our core technical and flying training missions are considered mission essential and will continue. This means Airmen will continue arriving from basic military training, and upon graduation will move to their first duty station. Pilot training will also continue.
  • Some employees for whom telework is a viable option will use this capability as much as possible.

Officials said the base is not closed, and they’re asking everyone to limit travel and take the necessary steps to limit large groups and continue observing good hygiene and hand washing practices.

To view the full virtual town hall meeting click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News