SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Sheppard Air Force Base announced Thursday mask mandates for fully vaccinated individuals have officially been lifted, effective immediately.

Exceptions are for the 82nd Medical Group and the Child Development Center, where masks are required for all individuals.

Individuals who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask on base.

The announcement came in the form of a Facebook post at around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 as the base officially moved back down to Health protection Condition Alpha.

Sheppard AFB has been observing HPCON Bravo since August 5, 2021.