Sheppard AFB main gate set to reopen November 21

SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls announced Wednesday the newly constructed main gate will open at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21.

The Maintenance Man statue and a T-38 Talon are two recognizable features greeting personnel and visitors at the newly constructed Main Gate at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, Nov. 17, 2020. The more than $8 million project is the result of a multi-level partnership between federal, state and local entities. (U.S. Air Force photo by John Ingle)

The reopening of the “front door” to Sheppard AFB marks the near-completion of a federal, state and local partnership effort to the installation’s primary entrance to beautify the area.

The updated main gate will also enhance force protection and antiterrorism measures.

The opening also means a change in operations of Sheppard’s other gates:

  • The Hospital Gate will close with the exceptions of emergencies and special events
  • The Missile Road Gate will be open 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, and closed on weekends, holidays and Air Education and Training Command Family Days
  • The Visitor’s Center on Missile Road will be open 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed weekends, holidays and AETC Family Days
  • Passes will be issued at the Main Gate when the Visitor’s Center is closed

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced at a later date.

Please find the full press release from Sheppard AFB officials below:

