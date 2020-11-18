Sheppard AFB main gate set to reopen November 21

SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls announced Wednesday the newly constructed main gate will open at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21.
The reopening of the “front door” to Sheppard AFB marks the near-completion of a federal, state and local partnership effort to the installation’s primary entrance to beautify the area.
The updated main gate will also enhance force protection and antiterrorism measures.
The opening also means a change in operations of Sheppard’s other gates:
- The Hospital Gate will close with the exceptions of emergencies and special events
- The Missile Road Gate will be open 6 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday, and closed on weekends, holidays and Air Education and Training Command Family Days
- The Visitor’s Center on Missile Road will be open 6:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, and closed weekends, holidays and AETC Family Days
- Passes will be issued at the Main Gate when the Visitor’s Center is closed
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced at a later date.
