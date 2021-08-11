Sheppard AFB prepping for vaccine requirement for military personnel

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of the United States Military will soon be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning in September, and Sheppard Air Force Base is preparing for the change.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo the request for a waiver from the White House would be made by September 15, 2021.

The requirement for military personnel to be vaccinated may come sooner, if the FDA gives final approval for the Pfizer vaccine, which is expected in early September.

Officials with Sheppard AFB said they are prepared to comply with that guidance.

Read the full statement from Sheppard AFB Chief of Public Affairs George Woodward below:

“Sheppard AFB is currently providing vaccines to military members, civilian employees, retirees and other military healthcare beneficiaries on a volunteer basis, per current Department of Defense guidance. “We encourage all who are eligible to consider getting the vaccine to protect themselves as well as their families, friends and co-workers. “We expect additional guidance in the near future based on Secretary Austin’s Aug. 9 Message to the Force related to vaccinations for uniformed service members, and are prepared to comply with that guidance.” — George Woodward, Chief of Public Affairs, Sheppard Air Force Base

