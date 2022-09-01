SHEPPARD AFB (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base will be receiving a piece of 9/11 history.

Four New York Fire Department firefighters will deliver a 3,000-pound remnant of twisted steel from the World Trade Center to Sheppard AFB on Tuesday, September 6, for future display in remembrance of the September 11, 2001 attacks, according to officials with Sheppard Airforce Base.

According to a media release, the steel is expected to arrive at the Sheppard Missile Gate shortly before noon on an FDNY truck, escorted by the Wichita Falls Fire Department. The item will proceed down Missile Road to the Sheppard AFB Fire Department, and from there escorted to the 82nd Training Wing Headquarters Building, where it will be formally received by Sheppard Installation Commander Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew and local community leaders.

The media release went on to outline what would happen to the piece once it makes it to SAFB. The piece will then be transferred from the FDNY vehicle to a Sheppard Fire Department vehicle and taken to the Sheppard Annex (adjacent to the WF Regional Airport) for storage until a permanent display is prepared.