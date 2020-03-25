Sheppard Air Force Base confirms first case of COVID-19 (coronavirus)

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base announced Wednesday, in a briefing on Facebook, that Sheppard Air Force Base has its first case of travel related COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The patient traveled to Las Vegas prior to travel restrictions being in place. They flew into DFW and drove directly home.

This individual contacted their chain of command and was notified to quartine at home with family members immediately.

The patient remains in quarantine with family members.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

