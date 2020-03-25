Sheppard Air Force Base confirms first case of COVID-19 (coronavirus)

1  of  2
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base announced Wednesday, in a briefing on Facebook, that Sheppard Air Force Base has its first case of travel related COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The patient traveled to Las Vegas prior to travel restrictions being in place. They flew into DFW and drove directly home.

This individual contacted their chain of command and was notified to quartine at home with family members immediately.

The patient remains in quarantine with family members.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, residents can call the Health District hotline at the number listed below:

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As always, you can keep up with the latest information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic by visiting the Coronavirus section of our website.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.

