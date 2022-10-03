WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Members of Sheppard Air Force Base addressed the community at a State of the Base Monday on MSU’s campus.

Sheppard is the backbone of the Wichita Falls community and is the largest employer in the region. That’s why commanders took some time to update the community on Sheppard’s missions and initiatives.

In just the next few months the base will be getting a new medical facility, as well as, a new child development facility, all things commanders’ say will help them shape the best airmen possible.

“That encompasses everyone in this room today. And so, what we’re trying to do every single day is include you in what we do. We always invite you out to the base to let you see what’s going on, let you know our priorities so that you can help advocate for us, and find new and innovative ways so that we can accelerate the change to train the world’s best airmen, while defending America’s future one graduate at a time,” Commander of the 82nd training wing Brig. Gen. Lyle Drew said.

Sheppard officials say they hope to make this State of the Base event something they do annually.