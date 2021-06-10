Sheppard Air Force Base Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For nearly eight decades Sheppard remains the backbone of the Wichita Falls economy, and despite COVID-related difficulties or delays, base officials say they were still able to reach Sheppard’s mission of achieving success.

“One thing that we couldn’t do was to stop training here at Sheppard Air Force Base,” said Brig. Gen. 82nd TRW Installation Commander, Kenyon Bell.

Navigating the pandemic was no easy task for anyone over the last year. And was also the case in 2020 at Sheppard Air Force Base.

“It takes engaged leadership to make that happen,” said Bell.

Leadership like Lieutenant Elisha Parkhill.

“Our day today I’m in charge of all active duty health care so my mission is to ensure that all active-duty members reserve and guard that are stationed here at Sheppard air force base are ready to fight,” said Lt. Col. 82nd operational medical readiness squadron commander, Elisha Parkhill.

Life on the base looked a little different a year ago than it does now.

“So what we ended up doing here was putting some unique rules in place. Some of our classroom environment, teaching whereas we had folks primarily on a day shift operation, moving it to a swing shift operation. We tried to spread things out more as best we could,” said Bell.

These new rules were set in place to still guarantee successful training at Sheppard.

“The future is bright at Sheppard Airforce Base,” said Parkhill.

And although not fully back to the pre-pandemic environment on base, Sheppard officials hope to be back there soon. Find out more about their upcoming events here.