WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Sheppard Air Force Base officials will host the 70th Annual National Prayer Breakfast.

From 7:45 a.m. to 9 .m. Thursday, April 13, chaplains from the Sheppard Air Force Base Landing Zone will host the breakfast at D.L. Ligon Coliseum at Midwestern State University.

Air Force Chief of Chaplains Major General Randall Kitchens will be the guest speaker while kids from John G Tower Elementary School will sing for some entertainment.

Colonel Wing Chaplain Rolf Holmquist said the celebration is an opportunity to exercise their first amendment right.

“Our constitution has the first amendment, the first amendment is the right to free exercise of religion, I know that we are all busy within our respective jobs, within our respective lives, with our family, life makes us very busy but I ask you to pause and think about this: life is so important – you don’t want it to pass you by; when there’s an opportunity to come together as a community, the strength in numbers is fantastic,” Holmquist said.

Tickets are $5 but reservations and payments are due Monday, April 10. They will be holding an extra 50 to 75 seats for any walk-ins.