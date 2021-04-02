Sheppard Air Force Base touts improved security at ribbon cutting for new entrance gate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — Community leaders from around the state gathered at Sheppard Air Force Base Friday afternoon to commemorate the opening of a new entrance gate that has been 20 months in the making.

Through a historical partnership between federal, state, and local government officials, Sheppard was able to open the gate in November of last year, but COVID-19 postponed the ribbon-cutting ceremony until Friday.

The event took place an hour after a Capitol police officer was killed in a car attack at the U.S. Capitol. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) was in attendance and said he’s proud of the security the new gate will provide.

“This is going to provide a level of safety that the people who work and live here need,” Jackson said. “You can see based on what happened at the Capitol today how important it is to have a perimeter around a place that is as important as Sheppard Air Force Base.”

Other notable speakers included Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santella and 82nd Mission Support Group Commander Colonel Joshua Demotts.

SAFB officials believe the new gate will provide the base with an extra layer of security designed to prevent intruders of any kind from entering the area.