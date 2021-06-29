Sheppard renames major street on base in honor of Tuskegee Airmen

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with Sheppard Air Force Base announced they will rename 5th Avenue to honor the Tuskegee Airmen, the Air Force and American history.

Officials said the renaming of 5th Avenue is in celebration, recognition and remembrance of the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, some of which came through Sheppard.

A celebration will take place Thursday, July 1, 2021 beginning at 9:30 a.m. and will feature speeches given by installation leadership and the unveiling of the new street signs.