Sheppard Spouses Club thankful for community support at Hanger Holiday

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hangar Holiday has now taken flight at the MPEC in Wichita Falls.

Sheppard Spouses Club member Lainie Norman said the long-standing tradition of the show, as well as the vendors that continue to attend, is the reason the community continues to return every year.

“They’re walking in and a lot of them they’ve been here. We’ve been here for 36 years. This is our 36th year doing it and they have come every single year so they know exactly who they want to go see and what they want to buy,” Norman said.

All proceeds made from this weekend’s event will go to the Sheppard Spouses Scholarship Fund which benefits military spouses or independents looking to further their education.

The Holiday Hanger will be open again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is free to attend but people are asked to bring a donation of non-perishable food item that will be donated to area food banks.