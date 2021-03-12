Sheridan Medical Lodge welcomes back in-person visitors

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s been over a year since residents at Sheridan Medical Lodge have been able to hug or kiss loved ones but that all changed Friday when visitor restrictions were lifted.

A day Sarah Fuller and Joice Forester said they have been waiting for.

“My mom is a big family person. She asks every time I talk to her about the kids, the grandkids, and the great-grandkids,” Fuller said.

Forester said she had been looking forward to giving her mom a hug ever since the facility had to close it’s doors to in-person visitors.

“I was fortunate to be able to do that but my sister Joice has not be able to go inside and see my mother in a year as of yesterday,” Fuller said.

The change came as new guidance released by the centers for medicare and medicaid services allowed for certain long term resident care facilities to welcome in-person guests again.

A reversal of policy that Sheridan Medical Lodge Administrator Richard Miller said he was happy to make.

“The residents are very ecstatic. The staff are ecstatic. This is us getting back to a sense of normalcy after the pandemic. But we still have follow some criteria as dictated by CMS guidelines. But we are super excited about this development,” Miller said.

With more than 70% of residents vaccinated, Miller hopes to keep his doors open.