WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County Sheriff David Duke assisted in setting up a pit maneuver in a high-speed chase Tuesday morning, stopping a woman they say led law enforcement on a chase from Sixth Street in Wichita Falls to almost Jolly.

Jasmine Lara was taken into custody after she was tackled by a deputy and her vehicle was forced off the road into thick brush.

It began at Sixth and Broad when a deputy saw a black Dodge Caliber go through a red light and ran another red light at Sixth and Scott.

The car then sped up, headed south on Scott and ran through a stop sign at Scott and Rosewood at about 80 mph. The deputy said the vehicle increased speed, headed east on Fort Worth and then ran stop signs at McKinney and got on the U.S. 287 eastbound access road.

As the vehicle fled passed the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center Sheriff Duke got his patrol vehicle in front of the Dodge to slow it down so the deputy could do a pit maneuver.

The deputy successfully performed the maneuver, spinning the car around and causing it to move in reverse off the road into brush and trees. Deputies and officers attempted to yell for the woman to get out but said the radio sound system of the car was turned up extremely loud.

When she did get out, they said she did not heed commands to get on the ground so a deputy tackled her and took her down. They said she refused to give her name or answer questions on whether she had used or was on any illegal drugs. She was identified as Lara through papers found in the car.

Deputies said Lara admitted she had been injecting and smoking meth. Lara was arrested in June for allegedly stealing a 2022 Silverado from Herb Easley dealership. Company officials told police the truck was stolen after she had been denied purchase.